IT-BT hub near Electronic City recording high Covid numbers

Bengaluru Urban is the only district in Karnataka on the verge of achieving 100% second dose vaccination coverage. Nevertheless, something strange has been happening at an IT-BT hub in the district which has been consistently recording a high number of cases.

A locality of about 40,000 people packed into an area of 3.7 square kilometres, Doddathoguru abuts Electronic City Phase 1. Officials described it as populated by IT and biotech professionals and their families, plus factory workers employed in private and government factories in Jigani and Bommasandra.

Since September, this kidney-shaped locality has been recording the highest number of cases of all the districts in Karnataka, according to data from the State Covid War Room. In the last four weeks, the locality recorded 106 cases, which represent a 79.4% week-on-week increase compared to the previous four weeks. In October, it recorded 78 cases and 94 in September.

Officials from the Bengaluru Urban district and industry insiders blame a floating population and the watering down of Covid-appropriate behaviour. Industry insiders said many of the stringent Covid protocols at factories had been watered down after the second wave.

"Several clusters have been found in this area, such as the International Business School. Then with a return to full-scale economic activity, 5% random testing at factories is also unearthing cases among workers," said Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath.

The area is also densely populated with large-scale luxury apartment complexes plus cheap housing. Adding to population density is the arrival of working professionals from other countries and other states as well as interdistrict travellers.

According to A Prasad, president of the Bommasandra Industries' Association, infections in Doddathoguru are being driven by travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra.

District Health Officer Dr Srinivas G A echoed a similar view: "In addition to out-of-state travellers, people are also coming from Ramanagar and Kolar districts and from inner Bengaluru. Some are not fully vaccinated," he said, adding that this is reducing the benefits of the district's inherent high vaccination coverage.

Another issue is the area's location which sits on the border between the BBMP jurisdiction and other parts of the Bengaluru Urban. "There is a lack of ownership of the problem by either the local panchayat or the BBMP," an official said.

Nevertheless, the deputy commissioner insisted that most of the new cases found were asymptomatic. "In the district, our active caseload is about 154 cases. Our test positivity rate is 0.50%. There have been no hospitalisations as far as the data shows,” he said.

District officials said they expect the district to achieve 100% second dose vaccination coverage this week.

