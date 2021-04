The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has announced the birth of two tiger cubs and two lion cubs. The births, recorded a month ago, were kept under observation by the veterinarians.

The tiger couple, Anushka and Mithun, the lion couple, Sana and Shankar, have delivered two female cubs each. Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive Director of BBP said that the cubs were healthy.

The park has offered the public an opportunity to adopt the newborns along with other animals at the zoo.