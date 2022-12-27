It's official, Bengaluru gets four new traffic police stations

The state government has notified the creation of four new traffic police stations in Bengaluru.

These police stations were announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in early December and are aimed at providing better traffic management on the outskirts of the city. They will also help reduce the workload of large traffic police stations. With this, Bengaluru will have 48 traffic police stations, up from 44.

In a notification on Monday, the Home Department (Police Expenditure) specified the localities that will come under the new traffic police stations at Thalaghattapura, Bellandur, Hennur and Mahadevapura.

The Thalaghattapura traffic police station will have jurisdiction over 34 localities that were until now part of the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station. The Bellandur traffic police station's limits will extend to 22 localities that were previously under the HSR Layout traffic police station. The Hennur traffic police station will have jurisdiction over 45 localities — 21 from Banaswadi, 14 from Chikkajala and 10 from Devanahalli.

As for the Mahadevapura traffic police station, 34 localities that were previously part of the KR Puram traffic police station will now be added to it.

In all, the new traffic police stations will have jurisdiction over 135 localities, with effect from December 26.

M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the new police stations would soon start working in rented buildings.

"We are in the process of working out the logistics, manpower requirements and other issues necessary to make these new traffic police stations operational," he told DH.

The new traffic police stations and their limits

1) Thalaghattapura: Alahalli, Anjanapura, Kembattahalli, Thippasandra, Raghavanapalya, Eletotadapalya, Anjanapura BDA Layout, Gubbalala, Turahalli, Turahalli Colony, Bhuvaneshwari, Maruthi Nagar, Huchhayanapalya, Hemmigepura, Konasandra, Channavirayyana Palya, Sompura, Veerasandra, Dasegowdana Palya, Jattigarahalli, Mettigapalya, Gottigere Palya, Chikkagowdana Palya, Lingadheeranahalli, Kariyannanapalya, Thalaghattapura, Bovi Colony, Byyanapalya, Raghuvanahalli, Hosahalli, Ganigrapalya, Anjanapura, Gollahalli, Tulasipura and Manovarthe Kaval.

2) Bellandur: Iblur village, Iblur Junction, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur Junction, Bellandur village, Bellenadur Kere Kodi, Ecospace, Dr Ambedker Statue, ET Junction, Carmeralam Railway Gate, Carmelaram Junction, Hadusiddapura Road, Doddakannaahalli Junction, Chikkanayakanahalli Road, Wipro Junction, Halanayakana Halli Road, A Krishnappa Nagar, Kaikondarahalli, Kasavanhalli Road, Fire Station, Bellandur Gate and Haralur village.

3) Hennur: Saraipalya (Westside RK Hegde Nagar), Manyata Layout, MSR Layout, Rachenahalli, Venkateshpura (Kallipalya), Balaji Krupa Layout, Basavalingappa Layout, Telecom Layout 1st Phase, RK Hegde Nagar (Westside Main Road), Sampigehalli, Arkavathi Layout, Chokkanahalli, Thirumenahalli, Agrahara, Kothanur, K Narayanapura, Nagareshwara Nagenahalli, Kyalasanahalli, Bileshivale, Doddagubbi, Chikkagubbi, Gubbi Bande, Nadagondanahalli, Doddenahalli, Hennur, Byraveshwara Layout, Meganapalya, Chekkere, Babusapalya, Horamavu village, Gundutopu, Horamavu Agara, Geddalahalli, Hennur Bande, Hennur village, a part of HBR Layout, a part of Thanisandra, Ashwathnagar, a part of Saraipalya, Vaddarapalya, Rajanna Layout, Prakruthi Township, Tuba Layout and Banjana Layout.

4) Mahadevapura: Pai Layout, Tin Factory, Udayanagar, A Narayanapura, Akash Nagar, DRD0 Layout, Mahadevapura, Saraswathi Nagar, Kamadhenu Nagar, Chinappa Layout, Kaggadasapura, Goshala, Doddanakkendi, B Narayanapura, Bagmane Tech World Centre, Ferns City, Alpine Apartment, Visvesvaraya Industrial Area, Seetharamapalya, Singaiahna Palya, Mahadevapura Police Station, Phoenix Marketcity, VR Bengaluru, Maheshwari Nagar, RHB Colony, Garudhachar Palya, Kaveri Nagar, Brigade Metropolis, Ashraya Layout, Graphite India, Hoodi, KEB Colony, Thigalara Palya, Raja Palya and Basava Nagar.