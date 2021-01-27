Jain varsity's annual convocation

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman, Narayana Health, was the chief guest

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2021, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 02:31 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The tenth annual convocation of Jain (Deemed-to-be University) was held virtually on January 23 with the motto ‘Be the hope and shine bright’. 

Out of 5,098 students, 78 students won gold medals and there were 198 rank holders from bachelor’s, master’s, MPhil, and PhD degrees in humanities, social sciences, sciences, commerce, management, law, education and engineering. 

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman, Narayana Health, was the chief guest.

Dr Chennraj Roychand, chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), presided over the convocation ceremony along with vice-chancellor, registrar and other officials. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka

