Japanese national, who set out from B’luru on foot, detained and released

Mangaluru, DHNS: A 33-year-old Japanese national, detained for questioning by police and immigration officials, was later allowed to go on his way on Saturday.

Residents of Puttur, who found Tsuyoshi wandering in Gadiyar in Kedila village, informed the police. The attempts by police to elicit information about his whereabouts failed as Tsuyoshi could converse only in Japanese.

Upon interrogation, the immigration officials found that Tsuyoshi was in India on a visiting Visa. After failing to find jobs in Bengaluru, he was told that he would find jobs in Mangaluru. Thus, he had set on foot from Bengaluru and had reached Puttur, the police sources said. “As there were no criminal charges, the Japanese national was allowed to go on his way,” the police sources added.