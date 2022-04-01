JICA, BWSSB sign Rs 2,000-cr loan agreement for water supply

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide a loan of Rs 2,391 crore for the Cauvery Phase 3 project aimed at supplying water to 110 villages added to the BBMP limits.

The agency signed a loan agreement with the BWSSB for funding the project, which also involves providing sewage services, and building water and sewage treatment plants.

In a release, JICA's chief representative Saito Mitsunori said besides providing safe and reliable water supply, the project will provide an opportunity for the BWSSB to review and develop a new business plan for ensuring sustainability.

