JICA, BWSSB sign loan agreement for water supply

JICA, BWSSB sign Rs 2,000-cr loan agreement for water supply

The agency signed a loan agreement with the BWSSB for funding the project, which also involves providing sewage services

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 01 2022, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 04:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock photo

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide a loan of Rs 2,391 crore for the Cauvery Phase 3 project aimed at supplying water to 110 villages added to the BBMP limits.

The agency signed a loan agreement with the BWSSB for funding the project, which also involves providing sewage services, and building water and sewage treatment plants.

In a release, JICA's chief representative Saito Mitsunori said besides providing safe and reliable water supply, the project will provide an opportunity for the BWSSB to review and develop a new business plan for ensuring sustainability.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

JICA
BWSSB
Water supply
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 