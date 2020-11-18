Jobless Bengaluru labourers caught selling tusks

Three construction workers from Chittoor were caught trying to sell four elephant tusks at Guddadahalli in northern Bengaluru on Monday, police said.
Lokesh, 27, Manjunath, 25, and Gopi, 30, had arrived in Bengaluru and were looking for customers when Hebbal police arrested them following a tip-off, a senior officer said.
Police said Lokesh had lost his job during the lockdown and borrowed money from several people who were seeking immediate repayment. An acquaintance then offered him Rs 50,000 if he could help sell the tusks in Bengaluru. Lokesh agreed after talking to his friends Manjunath and Gopi.
The trio has been booked under the Wildlife Act and the police are looking out for the people who supplied the tusks, the officer said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s
What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo