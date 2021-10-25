Join DH-PV and CUPA campaign to help stray dogs

Stray dogs in Bengaluru come under spotlight only during an unfortunate incident of attack on humans, while the sorry state of the life of 'man's best friend' is overlooked.

With no food or love and under pressure to fight for existence every minute, a suffering dog is seen more as a menace than a victim that needs help.

Deccan Herald and Prajavani have joined hands with Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) for a campaign to create awareness on the need to save stray dogs.

CUPA has been working to create awareness among the public and change their view towards stray dogs since 1991.

From feeding the four-legged friends to giving a scientific touch to the animal birth control measures, the organisation has been trying to bring about compassion in the way we treat animals, especially those lost in the city.

Among the best works done by CUPA and other organisations is the adoption of stray dogs in an effort to rehabilitate them, while reducing the chances of conflict with humans. Such measures have seen some degree of success.

The campaign by DH-PV and CUPA seeks to extend and enhance such humanitarian works in an effort to reach more animals in need of help. We invite members of the public to join hands with us.

By becoming volunteers, you can rescue and care for stray dogs. This will save dogs from the daily harassment and bring positive change in the lives of these helpless beings. To join the campaign, register here.