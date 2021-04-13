Joint panel to examine removal of transformers from footpaths

Bescom and BBMP have told the High Court of Karnataka that they will set up a coordination committee to sort out the issue of transformers blocking footways.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) Managing Director M B Rajesh Gowda and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta filed affidavits stating that both the agencies will set up a committee to identify the locations conducive to install electricity installations/equipment in terms of setting up new installations and to include existing installations in the city.

Bescom’s affidavit stated that work is underway to replace around 800 transformers hindering public movement, while the BBMP assured that both agencies would begin a consultation process to ensure the transformers would no longer pose a danger to pedestrians.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka gave time to the authorities to go ahead with the proposal. It added that if the agencies fail to take steps to set up the coordination committee and ensure its effective functioning, the court will have to consider appointing an agency to examine if the transformers on the footpaths in Bengaluru pose a danger to public health.

The PIL, filed by retired IAF Wing Commander G B Athri, claimed that electricity installations on roads and footpaths post grave danger to human lives besides violating human rights.

The petition urged the court for directions to remove haphazardly installed transformers within a time schedule.