Judiciary must adopt human rights approach towards accused: Justice Chandru

Justice (retd) K Chandru on Saturday rued the "sorry state of affairs" of the judiciary which leaves the pre-trial accused in jail for years and said the atrocity on tribals captured in the film Jai Bhim has continued due to the lack of human rights based approach towards the law.

The retired judge of Madras High Court was speaking to a packed audience after releasing 'Manava Hakkugalu', a book written by Justice (retd) H N Nagamohan Das in Gandhi Bhavana in Bengaluru.

"You have read the (news) of Comrade Sudha Bhardwaj who was released after years in jail. Even for getting bail, somebody has to be in jail for a long time. Justice Krishnaiyer (in 1978 case in Supreme Court) wrote that 'bail is the rule and jail is an exception. But nowadays, most of our judges think jail is the rule... This is the sorry state of affairs that, after 71 years of the Constitution, judges are yet to understand the human rights of common people," Justice Chandru said.

He said he and Justice Das have seen several 'Jai Bhims' in their career. "As lawyers and judges, we have dealt with several cases related to human rights. Jai Bhim is one such story.

The case took place 28 years ago... However, lock up deaths, encounter deaths, lock up torture, pre-trial accused being detained for more than necessary goes on," he said.

Justice Chandru said the police still work with the mentality of the colonisers, who were not interested in law and order but brought out laws like Criminal Tribes Act to victimise the subalterns. "The Act has been repealed but in the eyes of the police, tribals are still the people notified as criminals," he said.

Noting that despite the formation of rights commissions and several appellate bodies, the rights of the oppressed were not protected, he remembered Justice late P S Mishra, who came from Patna and made changes in Madras High Court. "He said that he will not be bound by procedural codes and sought to uphold the Constitution," he added.

