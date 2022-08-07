Jugalbandi concert in Malleswaram

'Sitar Nawaz' Ustad Balekhan Memorial Foundation Trust, Bengaluru, is presenting 'Sur Hi Ishwar' conducted in the memory of Rahimat Khan Saheb on August 7 at 5.30 pm at Ananya, No 91/2, 4th Main Road, Malleswaram.
Held by the Department of Kannada and Culture in collaboration with Ananya, the event will feature thumri and devotional songs by Ustad Hafiz Balekhan, who will be accompanied by Dattatreya Joshi on the tabla, Shivakumar Mahant on the harmonium.
There will also be a violin and sitar jugalbandi by Dr Santosh Nahar on violin, Ustad Rafique Khan on sitar and Pandit Ravindra Yavagal on tabla.
