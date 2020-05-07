Just 62 COVID-19 patients infected 426 in state: Report

A total of just 62 "root" COVID-19 positive patients have been responsible for infecting 426 others in the state. In simpler terms, this means that every single "root" COVID-19 positive patient infected 6.87 others.

The data, which was released on Tuesday night by the State COVID War Room, offers other startling revelations. Out of the 62 patients, the majority (29) are independently discovered cases, identified as being COVID patients only because they showed symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) or Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). These people ended up infecting 281 others before they were identified as having the disease, the report states.

The next highest number of root patients include 18 domestic travellers, primarily Tablighi Jamaat travellers. "Fifteen of the 18 patients have a travel history to Delhi and have accounted for 100 cases," the report states, adding that the "other three have travelled to other places in India and account for 11 cases".

The report makes special mention of Patient 128, a 20-year-old man from Belagavi who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13 to 18, and ended up infecting 36 people in the country, 15 of them in Karnataka. The overall insights show that the younger the Tablighi attendee and male, the more likely he was to spread the disease.

The last group of "root" patients is made up of 15 international travellers, who infected 34 others. The report states that the "international travellers do not have higher spread rates and spread of the infection is well controlled" although it cautions that the risks are highest for immediate family members.

As of Tuesday, the COVID outbreak in Karnataka had seen a primary contact list of 1,320 people being generated, plus a secondary contact list of 4,778 people.