Justice Yerur opts out of hearing IMA case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2019, 00:06am ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2019, 00:06am ist
Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur (centre). DH FILE PHOTO

Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur of the Karnataka High Court has recused himself from hearing petitions related to the multi-crore IMA scam. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Yerur was set to hear four public interest litigation (PIL) petitions filed by Narendra Kumar and others. 

Justice Yerur requested the chief justice to list the case before a different bench. The chief justice directed the registrar general to list the case before a different bench, of which Justice Yerur will not be a part. 

Karnataka High Court
IMA scam
