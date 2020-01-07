K-RIDE to hire 37 officials for track doubling projects

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, or K-RIDE, is readying to fill 37 posts to implement the doubling of two railway lines. The stalled doubling of the Byappanahalli-Hosur and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra lines are likely to begin in the first half of this year.

K-RIDE’s managing director Amit Garg said the process to recruit 37 officials may take about two to three months, following which the company would proceed with the two railing works. “Once the manpower is in place, our priority is to take up the doubling projects,” he said.

Doubling of the 48-km line between Byappanahalli and Hosur is estimated to cost Rs 376 crore, while the 21.7-km Yeshwantpur-Channasandra doubling project is likely to cost Rs 314 crore.

The 37 advertised posts include a general manager each for the civil works and signaling and telecommunication wing; six deputy general managers; and 10 senior managers. The group of officials can monitor the work progress.

Though tenders for the works were called in October, the state government’s dithering over funding has delayed the process.

‘No financial hiccups’

Despite moving the project in February 2018 with initial funding, the state government had a change of mind as it preferred to fund the projects through loans. Karnataka’s decision that the works should have 20% equity from the state and the railways, with the loans contributing a further 60% of the project cost, prompted the railway board to award the project to the state.

Garg said there would not be problems in funding the project. “The loan component can be changed to speed up the work. The government is keen on the projects. There will not be any more delays,” he said.

‘Need holistic planning’

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said the state and the railways should work out a master plan. “There are about 12 level crossings between Yeshwantpur and Hosur, which should be eliminated during the doubling. Officials on both sides should decide on upgrading stations like Bellandur, Heelalige and Carmelaram. Additional stations at Suryanagar and Marathahalli should also be considered,” Dyamannavar added.