Kalasipalya market to be shifted to Singena Agrahara on April 26

Kalasipalya market to shift to Singena Agrahara today

Vendors are, however, reluctant to shift to Singena Agrahara, citing poor basic amenities there

  • Apr 26 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 00:43 ist
The wholesale vegetable market at Kalasipalya, central Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The wholesale vegetable market in Kalasipalya will be shifted to Singena Agrahara on Monday to prevent crowding. 

"The market in Kalasipalya was voluntarily shut down due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Now, as per the APMC's suggestion, 430 stalls of the market will be temporarily shifted to Singena Agrahara," said R V Gopi, president, Vegetable and Fruit Vendors' Association. 

Vendors are, however, reluctant to shift to Singena Agrahara, citing poor basic amenities there. Gopi said work was ongoing to set up temporary stalls, which would take about two days. The APMC has promised power supply, drinking water and toilet facilities, he said. 

Gopi suggested that the market be allowed to remain open for a few more hours to make it easier for shoppers. A brief shopping window would see everyone rushing to the market around the same time, which would lead to crowding, he said. 

KR Market has 2,200 stalls, including 150 flower stalls and 120 mini-stalls. 

