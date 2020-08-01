Kamal Pant takes charge as Bengaluru Police Commissioner

New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday took charge from Bhaskar Rao at Police Commissioner office.

The state government on Friday appointed Kamal Pant, ADGP intelligence, as the new city police chief and transferred Bhaskar Rao to internal security division.

Rao took charge as city police commissioner on August 2 and has served one year.

Kamal Pant, a 1990 batch of Indian Police Service officer, had served as Superintendent of Police in various districts and also additional Commissioner for law and order in Bengaluru City.

Pant is senior most in ADGP rank and also served as ADGP in KSRP, Administration and intelligence division. He is known for administrative skills, including the reforms he brought in prisons.