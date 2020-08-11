Kannada schools will suffer if leased properties sold, says Basavanagudi corporator

Basavanagudi corporator B S Sathyanarayana has opposed the sale of BBMP properties leased to Kannada schools, institutions and organisations.

Speaking in the BBMP Council on Monday, Sathyanarayana said most of the Kannada schools and organisations that had leased the properties lacked the means to buy them from the BBMP. He asked the BBMP to renew the lease agreements in order to save Kannada schools and organisations.

Sathyanarayana, who belongs to the BJP, accused the state government of trying to sell the properties citing the financial crisis caused by Covid-19. “Some of the Kannada organisations are doing good work. If they were asked to purchase the leased land,

they may close down,” he added.

In response, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad conceded that the state was in a financial crisis following the lockdown. He said that the BBMP was merely listing its properties that were leased by the Revenue Department and that the latter hadn’t yet taken a decision on BDA and BBMP properties.

The BBMP chief pointed out that most of the properties had been leased for ridiculously low rates. He cited the example of Clarence High School, which was leased 2.5 acres for just 50 paise per acre, while Bowring Institute was leased land at Re 1 per acre.

Once their lease period gets over, they were just renewing the lease and continue. The BBMP earns only 6.5 crore from leased properties that are worth thousands of crores, Prasad said, adding the decision to sell the properties was taken to generate income for the BBMP.

Prasad said organisations would be sold the properties as per the current guidance value if they agree to use them for the same purpose. But if they want to use the properties for some other purpose, they would have to pay double the guidance value.

He promised to renew the lease of organisations that cannot buy the land. Sathyanarayana demanded such a provision for government schools, too.