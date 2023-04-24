Kannada TV actor Sampath Jayaram kill self

A 31-year-old TV actor, Sampath Jayaram, allegedly killed himself in his house near Nelamangala around midnight on Saturday, following an argument with his family.

Jayaram, a resident of Adarshanagar in Arishinakunte near Nelamangala, hanged himself in his room around 11.55 pm.

Jayaram had gone out on Saturday evening and returned home late at night. After he came back, he had an argument with his wife, which led to family members trying to calm him down. In anger, Jayaram locked himself in his room.

Sensing danger, his family members asked him to open the door, and when he didn’t, they broke it down. They found Jayaram hanging and immediately untied the noose. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.