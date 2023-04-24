Kannada TV actor Sampath Jayaram kills self

A 31-year-old TV actor, Sampath Jayaram, allegedly killed himself in his house near Nelamangala around midnight on Saturday, following an argument with his family.
Jayaram, a resident of Adarshanagar in Arishinakunte near Nelamangala, hanged himself in his room around 11.55 pm.
Jayaram had gone out on Saturday evening and returned home late at night. After he came back, he had an argument with his wife, which led to family members trying to calm him down. In anger, Jayaram locked himself in his room.
Sensing danger, his family members asked him to open the door, and when he didn’t, they broke it down. They found Jayaram hanging and immediately untied the noose. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match
Father-son duos who played for India
Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview
NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space
Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children
Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final
Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels
An emotion called Tendulkar
Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year
Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles