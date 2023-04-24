Kannada TV actor Sampath Jayaram kills self

Kannada TV actor Sampath Jayaram kills self

Jayaram, a resident of Adarshanagar in Arishinakunte near Nelamangala, hanged himself in his room around 11.55 pm

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 02:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 10:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old TV actor, Sampath Jayaram, allegedly killed himself in his house near Nelamangala around midnight on Saturday, following an argument with his family.

Jayaram, a resident of Adarshanagar in Arishinakunte near Nelamangala, hanged himself in his room around 11.55 pm.

Jayaram had gone out on Saturday evening and returned home late at night. After he came back, he had an argument with his wife, which led to family members trying to calm him down. In anger, Jayaram locked himself in his room.

Sensing danger, his family members asked him to open the door, and when he didn’t, they broke it down. They found Jayaram hanging and immediately untied the noose. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
suicides
Kannada films
kannada tv

Related videos

What's Brewing

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Father-son duos who played for India

Father-son duos who played for India

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles

Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles

 