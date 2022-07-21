Kannada version of agri-tech app to benefit Karnataka farmers

Indian-made agri-tech app, BigHaat, on Wednesday launched its Kannada version for the benefit of farmers from Karnataka.

BigHaat is an Indian agri-tech startup providing end-to-end solutions for the agricultural community and its allies.

The Kannada version of the app was launched by Shivayogi C Kalasad, secretary, Agriculture Department, Bengaluru.

Sateesh Nukala, CEO & co-founder, BigHaat, said, “Haat is a marketplace. The space is like an emotion to the farmer. Since this is a big marketplace, not just for selling produce, everything the farmer would need can be availed here, including services. That’s how we named it ‘BigHaat’ ”.

“There were two options, one was to provide a platform in pre-harvest and the other in post-harvest. There were a handful of startups in 2015 and they were trying for technology intervention in order to take the produce to the market. I wanted to create a sustainable impact, by traveling with the farmer throughout the crop cycle,” he said.

The pre-harvest problem was a complex one. “That’s how we started developing the marketplace platform, wherein we wanted to address all the quality inputs for it, across the categories and according to convenience.”