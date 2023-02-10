Karnataka approves construction of 11 flyovers in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the state government has approved the construction of 11 flyovers in Bengaluru.

"It is for the first time in the history of Bengaluru that 11 overpasses have been sanctioned in just one year. These changes would provide long-lasting solutions to the citizens," Bommai said after inaugurating the Suranjandas underpass on Thursday.

While the government believes that flyovers and underpasses are the answer to alleviate congested traffic, experts have cautioned against such measures, stating that more vehicles will be added to the roads. They instead ask for the creation of a sustainable public transportation network, such as the metro.

Bommai did not state which junctions they would be constructed at, while flyovers have been proposed at Minerva Circle, Ittamadu Junction, Sarakki Signal, Nayandahalli-Tumakuru Road stretch, Sankey Road, Hosur Road near Forum Mall and St John's Hospital, Yelahanka, and Hoodi, among others.

"Bengaluru is the fastest-growing city with 5,000 new vehicles added on a daily basis. There is a need to chalk out short- and long-term plans to deal with the traffic flow," he said.