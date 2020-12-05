Karnataka bandh: Bengaluru's outskirts witnesses stone pelting

Pro-Kannada organisations had called for Karnataka bandh over the state government's decision to form Maratha Development Corporation, but the bandh has so far received a mixed response.

Till 8 am there was a mixed reaction for a bandh in the city, the business in KR Market is as usual. Namma Metro services have been stopped, security staff have closed the doors of the metro station entrance and exit in Majestic.

Few unknown protesters pelted stones at a BMTC bus early Saturday morning in Chandapura located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

As a security measure, the police have tightened security from 4 am across the city including near the chief minister's office and residence, Krishna, around Town Hall, Corporation circle and Freedom Park. The West Division police have detained more than 100 persons with criminal background from Friday night to maintain law and order.

As of now autorickshaws, cabs, KSRTC, BMTC bus services are available across the city. Hotels, fuel stations, and provision stores are open.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), pro-Kannada organisation members protest near BDA office by giving roses to motorists seeking their support for the bandh. In Anekal, hundreds of protesters blocked the national highway. A large number of protesters from many pro-Kannada organizations led by Vatal Nagaraj will take out a rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park.

Rally against the government's decision will begin at 10 am.