Karnataka bandh receives mixed response in Bengaluru

Karnataka bandh receives mixed response in Bengaluru

While stones were pelted at a bus in Chandapura, it was business as usual at KR Market

Chaitanya Swamy
Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 08:39 ist
Police provide security cover in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Saturday. Credit: Bengaluru City Police

Pro-Kannada organisations had called for Karnataka bandh over the state government's decision to form Maratha Development Corporation, but the bandh has so far received a mixed response.

Till 8 am there was a mixed reaction for a bandh in the city, the business in KR Market is as usual. Namma Metro services have been stopped, security staff have closed the doors of the metro station entrance and exit in Majestic.

Few unknown protesters pelted stones at a BMTC bus early Saturday morning in Chandapura located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

As a security measure, the police have tightened security from 4 am across the city including near the chief minister's office and residence, Krishna, around Town Hall, Corporation circle and Freedom Park. The West Division police have detained more than 100 persons with criminal background from Friday night to maintain law and order.

As of now autorickshaws, cabs, KSRTC, BMTC bus services are available across the city. Hotels, fuel stations, and provision stores are open.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), pro-Kannada organisation members protest near BDA office by giving roses to motorists seeking their support for the bandh. In Anekal, hundreds of protesters blocked the national highway. A large number of protesters from many pro-Kannada organizations led by Vatal Nagaraj will take out a rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park.

Rally against the government's decision will begin at 10 am.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Karnataka bandh
Vatal Nagaraj
Kannada
Maratha Development Authority

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 