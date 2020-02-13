Karnataka bandh unlikely to hit normal life; cabs, autos to be off roads

The statewide bandh on Thursday is unlikely to hit normal life as government institutions and private establishments will remain open, but autorickshaws and taxis, including Ola and Uber, are expected to stay off the roads.

Several pro-Kannada organisations have given the call for the bandh, demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Report; some of them have been holding a dharna for over a month in this regard. However, leaders like Vatal Nagaraj have not expressed support for the shutdown call.

The state government said its institutions, including schools and colleges, will function as usual. The Bangalore University, however, postponed postgraduate examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said no holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. “However, district administrations have discretionary power to declare holiday for institutions under their jurisdiction based on the situation,” an official communication said.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will ply as usual.

Other transport corporations, including metro rail, will also be operational.

Employee unions of both KSRTC and BMTC said they will only extend moral support to the bandh, a view echoed by the restaurants and hotels association.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said pro-Kannada organisations should approach him instead of calling for shutdowns. “If need be, I will cancel all my engagements and make myself available to them to discuss their demands,” he said.

Taxi services to be hit

Ola, Taxi-for-Sure and Uber Drivers Union reiterated their support for the bandh. Tanveer Pasha, leader of the union, said the vehicles will stay off the roads. “As announced last Saturday, drivers of all cabs working with Ola and Uber will participate in the bandh,” he said.

C Sampath Kumar of Adarsh Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union said rickshaw services in most part of the city will be affected. “We will stage dharnas in busy areas like Majestic and KR Market,” he said.