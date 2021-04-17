Karnataka Bus strike: 2,443 BMTC workers suspended

The BMTC on Saturday suspended 2,443 employees while other transport corporations stepped up similar measures as the strike called by the road transport corporation (RTC) workers entered 11th day.
Among those suspended by BMTC included 1,974 senior workers with officials stating that similar measures would continue in the coming days.
The number of buses damaged due to stone pelting increased from 70 to 97. A total of 85 employees have been arrested so far.
Read | NWKRTC driver's death: Minister blames striking employees
A day after a worker was killed in stone pelting, the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League headed by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar failed to respond.
Meanwhile, the four corporations succeeded in running more than 7,000 buses on Saturday, indicating that the League was losing its hold over the workers in the wake of suspensions and dismissal orders.
