Karnataka Bypolls: 8 nominations for 4 Assembly seats

Eight nominations have been filed for four Assembly constituencies in the BBMP limits for the byelections. The bypolls will be held for the KR Puram, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar Assembly constituencies on December 5.

Before postponing of the polls, six nominations were filed, including two for the Shivajinagar constituency. Mahalakshmi Layout has not seen any nomination.

On Monday, M Santosh filed his nomination for the KR Puram constituency, while Deepak alias Venkateshwara Mahaswamy entered the contest for Yeshwantpur.

Deepak filed three nominations under the BJP, CPI and Hindustan Janata Party, though the first two applications did not have a signature of a proposer.

BBMP Commissioner and District Election Officer B H Anil Kumar said: “Special teams have been formed to keep an eye on all political activities. Though the code of conduct is limited to the particular segments going to polls, there is no provision for conducting political meets in the nearby constituencies. Action will be taken as per the Election Commission rules if such events are held,” Kumar said.

The last date for filing the nominations is November 18. “Till then, voters can apply to join the electoral list. We are not removing any name from the list this time,” he added.

“We have received 50,862 form 6 applications, of which 29,765 have been accepted and 9,511 are being considered. We have rejected 959 applications.”