Karnataka, Centre 'directly responsible' for Covid deaths: Writers

Eminent writers and intellectuals on Tuesday said the state and central governments were “directly responsible” for the death of Covid-19 patients due to lack of medical facilities.

In a joint statement, senior writers S G Siddaramaiah, G K Govinda Rao, K Marulasiddappa, ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, H S Ramachandregowda, Kalegowda Nagavara, R K Hugudi, Rudrappa Hanagavadi, B T Lalita Naik, Vasundhara Bhoopati, K Sharifa and G Sharanappa condemned the politics played by people’s representatives.

“In Chamarajanagar, 24 people have died due to a lack of oxygen. Covid patients are running from one hospital to another. On the other hand, even those who get beds are suffering due to a lack of adequate treatment. Vaccine is not available,” the statement said.

Read | BSY's home district Shivamogga sees 61 Covid deaths in 11 days

The writers expressed dismay over people being made to wait in queues for the cremation of their loved ones.

“In the middle of all this, flex boards showing the smiling faces of central and state leaders come up. This is the face of an irresponsible government,” according to the statement.

They said the Centre allowed the Kumbh Mela (in Haridwar), which drew about 30 lakh people, neglecting the warning by experts.

“Elections were held to continue the politics of hate. Rallies were held by throwing to the wind all the Covid rules. Now, the disease is spreading rapidly and people are dying due to lack of treatment. Both the state and the Centre are responsible for this. The leaders should introspect and show humanity by responding to people’s suffering,” the statement added.