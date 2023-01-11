K'taka CM arranges breakfast for crematorium workers

Karnataka CM Bommai arranges breakfast for crematorium workers at his residence

Bommai also directed the officials to refer to the community as Harishchadra Balaga

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 22:08 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hosted a breakfast for crematorium workers at his official Race Course Road residence and assured that their services will be regularised soon.

He also promised that the State government would take steps in the upcoming budget to increase crematorium facilities in Bengaluru.

"Steps have already been taken to confirm the services of 130 crematorium workers in the city on the lines of Pourakarmikas (civic workers). There are 300 of them in other districts and necessary steps will be taken to regularise all such workers across the State," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, who received a brass statue of Harishchandra (the legendary king) from Karnataka Dr B R Ambedkar Crematorium and Electric Crematorium Employees Association, said it is one of the most valued gifts he has received so far and would keep it at a place where he offers worship every day.

He also directed the officials to refer to the community as Harishchadra Balaga (Harishchandra's fraternity) instead of crematorium workers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 