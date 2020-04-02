Karnataka CM distributes free milk to urban poor

Karnataka CM distributes free milk to urban poor

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 13:54 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (DH File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday began distributing milk packets to the urban poor in Bengaluru. This comes a day after he announced procurement of unsold milk from producers and its free distribution to the poor facing hardship during the lock down in the state.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Chief Minister marched through narrow lanes of slums in Ashwath Nagar and handed milk packets to the dwellers. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, minister Shivaram Hebbar and health officials during his visit.

Also Read: Don’t stop buying milk, Revanna tells KMF

On the milk production, Yediyurappa had on Wednesday said out of 69 lakh litres produced in the state, 42 lakh litres was going unsold. The state government had on Wednesday taken a slew of measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains, vegetables and milk.

Also Read: COVID-19 lockdown: Video of milk being disposed in canal in Karnataka goes viral

 

Karnataka
Yediyurappa
B S Yediyurappa
Bengaluru
Milk
