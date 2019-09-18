Karnataka CM releases Rs 5 crore to develop Agara Lake

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has released Rs 5 crore for developmental works at the Agara lake in Sarjapur Road.

Speaking at 'Vrukshotsava' organised by the state forest department in Agara lake, the Chief Minister applauded the efforts of the citizen and officials to rejuvenate the lake.

Yediyurappa urged the department to plant two crore saplings along the Cauvery river during the next monsoon as part of the commitment to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s ‘Cauvery Calling’ movement.

“The funds for the same will be released to the department,” the Chief Minister assured. There’s a great need to conserve water in this time and age. Hence, it’s necessary to plant more trees as they bring rains.”

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride that India’s green cover has increased by 0.8 hectare. “The green cover has increased by 11oo square kilometres in Karnataka,” he revealed.

“Besides, the central government has released Rs 1300 crore under CAMPA (The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) scheme, which is adding to our strength in intensifying the green cover,” he further added.

Yediyurappa said the government and the Palike have been working to make the city plastic free.

Residents gathered at the event handed over memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister on several issues, including building a skywalk before the Mantri Sarovar on Outer Ring Road and rejuvenation of the Somasundrapalya lake.

They also urged to revive other waterbodies like Puttenahalli, Chikka Begur, Iblur, Arekere and Sarakki.