Karnataka CM Yediyurappa assures funds for Bengaluru development

Assuring the availability of funds for various development projects across Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday directed civic officials to execute quality works as per the schedule. Inspecting the progress of various works taken up under the Smart City project, B S Yediyurappa visited several areas in the Central Business District along with cabinet colleagues from Bengaluru and civic officials.

Speaking to media persons soon after the visit, Yediyurappa said, “Many works taken up under the Smart city project in Bengaluru are in various stages. While four projects have been completed, another 29 projects are under progress. Four other projects are at the tender level.” The Chief Minister visited Rajaram Mohan Roy Road, Race Course Road and Raj Bhavan Road.

“I am satisfied by the progress of work. Good quality work has been executed while building cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways. Bengaluru-the silicon city is a model to the world and I have told officials to focus on quality work rather than worrying about availability of funds. Funds will not be a constraint for development works in Bengaluru. I will again inspect the works in March or April,” Yediyurappa said.