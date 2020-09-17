Karnataka CM Yediyurappa seeks US consulate in Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa seeks US consulate in B'luru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday promised all cooperation for opening the US consulate in Bengaluru. 

Taking part in a virtual meeting with the newly appointed US Consul General at Chennai Judith Ravin, Yediyurappa noted there had been repeated demands for opening the American consulate in India’s IT hub, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. A large number of people from Bengaluru apply for US visas every year. 

The chief minister also highlighted investment opportunities in Karnataka and said the state was ready to welcome American investment. Ninety out of the 100 US companies operating in India have offices in Bengaluru, he noted, according to the CMO’s statement.

The US consulate general, Chennai, tweeted that several issues, including collaboration in space technology, business ties between the US and India, healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic, etc, were discussed at the meeting. 

Ravin congratulated Yediyurappa on Karnataka topping the states’ startup ranking. 

