Karnataka: Covid-19 burdens BBMP maternity hospitals in Bengaluru

BBMP maternity hospitals have requested the civic authorities for additional manpower as they are handling more deliveries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The 22 BBMP maternity hospitals and six referral homes that used to handle 800 to 900 deliveries a month are now delivering about 1,300 babies since the pandemic broke out.

Women enrolled for antenatal checkups in private hospitals are now flocking the BBMP hospitals for delivery as private hospitals refuse admission. Of the 32 BBMP hospitals, four are under repair.

According to statistics shared by Dr Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer, Clinical Health, in April, BBMP hospitals saw 1,027 deliveries, which increased to 1,365 in May and decreased marginally to 1,328 in June.

Birthing packages in private hospitals go up to a lakh that cover antenatal checkups and delivery, too.

"To treat Covid-positive pregnant women in three hospitals, we have requested for three gynaecologists, six paediatricians and anaesthetists, 18 MBBS doctors, six general physicians and 90 staff nurses,” Dr Nirmala said.

"The guidelines kept changing every few days. Now, the guidelines are that pregnant women must get tested 15 days before delivery. Now, we also have rapid antigen test kits. Women who have had all their antenatal checkups throughout pregnancy in private hospitals are coming to us in labour.

"Our doctors give us feedback that some patients who have taken antenatal checkups in hospitals like BGS or Apollo or nursing homes have come to us in labour. There is no refusal of admission, maybe that is the reason for the spike,” the clinical health officer said.

While Moodalapalya and NR Colony maternity homes can handle Caesarean sections, others can only cater to normal deliveries.

The Siddaiah Road and Shrirampur referral hospitals have 24/7 operation theatres, as doctors work night shifts on rotation.

Currently, there are 30 gynaecologists (11 BBMP and 19 contract), 11 paediatricians, seven anaesthetists, 15 MBBS doctors and 122 staff nurses.