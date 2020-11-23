Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Committee against reopening of schools in December

The Covid-19 Technical Committee of the Health and Family Welfare Department has reportedly recommended the state government against the reopening of schools in December citing a possible surge in the cases due to extreme winter conditions.

The committee, led by Dr Sudarshan, which met on Sunday deliberated on the issue of reopening of schools. Several experts in the committee have resolved not to recommend the reopening of schools in December. However, the committee expressed that the government may consider reopening schools towards the end of December by yet again holding a consultation meeting with all the stakeholders and reviewing the Covid-19 surge across Karnataka.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Even though the committee members expressed satisfaction over Covid-19 works taken up by the state government with increased testing and facilities at the hospitals, experts pointed at the sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases in New Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and other states. Some of the members stated that the infection may gain momentum during the winter along with other respiratory ailments.

They had even recalled the findings of a survey that was carried out in September revealing a possible surge in Covid-19 cases in some of the districts. The committee keeping in mind all these factors collectively resolved to recommend the state government against the reopening of schools in December.

