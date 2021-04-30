Karnataka DGP Praveen appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.

"Let's take the lockdown seriously. It's in our own interest & possibly last resort," Sood tweeted.

Let’s take the lockdown seriously. It’s in our own interest & possibly last resort. More than 1000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds. I am sure u don’t want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home & break the chain. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 30, 2021

He said more than 1,000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds.

"I am sure u dont want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home & break the chain," Sood warned the violators.

The Karnataka government imposed a 14-day lockdown in the urban areas of the state from April 27 night to May 12 morning in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The state has been reporting about 35,000 cases a day while the active cases have reached close to 3.5 lakh.

The state is witnessing a shortage of oxygen, ICU beds, Remdesivir injection, and other life-saving medicines due to the rising Covid-19 cases.