Minister blocks KSRTC bus for not picking up students

Karnataka education minister chases, blocks KSRTC bus for refusing to pick up students

The minister not only sought explanation but also directed them to compulsorily stop and pick up school-going children on their routes

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 09 2021, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 13:51 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar blocks KSRTC bus over not picking up students. Credit: DH Photo

In an interesting turn of events on Saturday morning, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar chased a bus belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for refusing to pick up students who were waiting at a roadside Bus stop in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district.

On seeing the KSRTC bus refusing to pick up school-going children at a roadside stop despite their request, the minister, who was on the way to visit Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, chased the bus and blocked it on the State Highway near the IK Colony in Neelagondana Halli limits of Koratagere taluk.

Pulling up the driver and conductor for their high-handedness and refusal to pick up school going students, Suresh Kumar not only sought explanation but also directed them to compulsorily stop and pick up school-going children on their route.

Reacting over the incident, KSRTC tweeted, "The matter has been forwarded to the respective division to examine and take necessary action." 

Karnataka
KSRTC
Suresh Kumar

