Karnataka funds nanosatellite designed by government school kids

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 03:51 ist
C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka state government has agreed to provide financial assistance to help a bunch of government high school students in Malleswaram launch a nanosatellite. 

On Friday, the government approved the project ‘Designing and Launching of Nano Satellite by Government School Kids’ estimated to cost Rs 1.9 crore. 

The nanosatellite is among 75 such satellites designed across the nation to mark 75 years of Independence. 

“The project, named ‘Karnataka Government School Students Satellite’, will be implemented through the Karnataka Science and Technological Promotion Society (KSTEPS) in collaboration with Isro and Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA),” Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

“The KSTEPS will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITCA to implement the project, whose objective is to nurture scientific thinking and promote technological awareness among the student community.”

The government has issued an order on providing financial assistance, the minister said, adding that the satellite built by the students will be part of the 75 satellites in the country that would be put in orbit on the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The information available from the school authorities stated that the design process is stalling due to the pandemic-enforced school closure for the last two years.

The minister said the nanosatellite design project will include students from other neighbourhood government schools.

“A technical experts committee will be constituted to monitor the implementation of the project and a timeline of 12 months has been set to complete it. Depending on the project’s progress, KSTEPS will release the amount to ITCA. To launch the satellite after designing, permission for the proposed KGS3Sat should be obtained from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre),” the minister added.

