Karnataka government permits engineering colleges in Bengaluru to hold offline classes

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered changes to its January 4 Covid-19 restrictions order and permitted engineering colleges in Bengaluru Urban to hold offline classes. Besides, the state government has also allowed the functioning of advocates' offices or law firms to function with 50 per cent occupancy.

In a revised order, dated January 6, issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, the government allowed all institutions and colleges affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to hold offline classes by strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and safety protocols.

The state government, during a meeting on January 4, chaired by the Chief Minister, had decided to permit physical classes for only 10,11 and 12 classes and medical, paramedical courses. However with requests from the VTU, higher education department and colleges, the state government ordered exemption of engineering colleges from its earlier order.

With this revised order, the engineering colleges will continue offline classes. The colleges were closed on Thursday as there was no clarity from the government.

