Bengaluru engineering colleges to hold offline classes

Karnataka government permits engineering colleges in Bengaluru to hold offline classes

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered changes to its January 4 Covid-19 restrictions order

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 13:03 ist
The colleges were closed on Thursday as there was no clarity from the government. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered changes to its January 4 Covid-19 restrictions order and permitted engineering colleges in Bengaluru Urban to hold offline classes. Besides, the state government has also allowed the functioning of advocates' offices or law firms to function with 50 per cent occupancy.

In a revised order, dated January 6, issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, the government allowed all institutions and colleges affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to hold offline classes by strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and safety protocols.

The state government, during a meeting on January 4, chaired by the Chief Minister, had decided to permit physical classes for only 10,11 and 12 classes and medical, paramedical courses. However with requests from the VTU, higher education department and colleges, the state government ordered exemption of engineering colleges from its earlier order.

With this revised order, the engineering colleges will continue offline classes. The colleges were closed on Thursday as there was no clarity from the government.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 