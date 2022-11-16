Karnataka government urged to start aggregator app

Commuters on Tuesday said the Transport Department should start an app-based taxi aggregation service to end the menace of exorbitant pricing by private aggregators.

At the stakeholders’ consultation meeting held by the department, regular auto and taxi passengers complained against the fares fixed by Ola, Uber and Rapido apps, especially during the peak hours.

On Monday, the department had held a meeting with cab aggregator companies, which have gone to court questioning the order to ban auto-rickshaws.

The department is likely to submit the proceedings of the two meetings in the high court on Wednesday.