Karnataka govt, British Council ink pact to provide global skills for students

The Higher Education Department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council to provide global skills for students pursuing higher education in the state.

With this MoU, the British Council has renewed its partnership with the government for the next three years.

“This MoU is mainly to enable skills among students and faculty members and also to expand collaborations in research,” Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said while signing the agreement in the city on Friday.

The minister explained the MoU will allow initiatives to improve English and employability skills among the younger generation, mainly those enrolled at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and engineering and management courses.

Janaka Pushpanathan, director, South India, British Council; Steve Smith, International Education Champion of UK; Adrion Chadwick, regional director, British Council South Asia; Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh; and S Selva Kumar, principal secretary of the department, were present.

