K'taka govt invites logo designs for Namma Clinic

Karnataka govt invites logo designs for Namma Clinic

Those interested in participating may submit their logo designs between August 5 and 15

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 06 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 02:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has invited interested citizens to submit logo designs for the state government's Namma Clinic initiative. The minister stated that the winner of the contest will be honoured by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. 

Those interested in participating may submit their logo designs between August 5 and 15. You can submit your designs for the competition to logo4nammaclinic@gmail.com

The Karnataka government has decided to open 438 'Namma Clinics' in urban centres across the state, including one each in every BBMP ward. The main focus of Namma Clinics is to bolster health infrastructure and make healthcare more accessible to economically weaker sections in urban areas.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BBMP

What's Brewing

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 