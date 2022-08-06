Karnataka govt invites logo designs for Namma Clinic

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has invited interested citizens to submit logo designs for the state government's Namma Clinic initiative. The minister stated that the winner of the contest will be honoured by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Those interested in participating may submit their logo designs between August 5 and 15. You can submit your designs for the competition to logo4nammaclinic@gmail.com

The Karnataka government has decided to open 438 'Namma Clinics' in urban centres across the state, including one each in every BBMP ward. The main focus of Namma Clinics is to bolster health infrastructure and make healthcare more accessible to economically weaker sections in urban areas.