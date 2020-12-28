Guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

Karnataka govt issues guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 28 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 21:48 ist
BS Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka govt has issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. The state government has imposed several restrictions on New Year celebrations in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines include:

1. Gathering of five or more people and celebration on public roads prohibited.

2. In-house celebration in residential complex may be held for the residents without organisating any special event.

3. No special DJ, or music nights in pubs, hotels, restaurants, etc, allowed. However, regular business activity is allowed.

 

