Karnataka govt issues guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru; imposes Section 144 on December 31

Karnataka govt has issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. The state government has imposed several restrictions on New Year celebrations in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. One of the main aspects of the guidelines is Section 144 to be imposed for 12 hours on December 31.

The guidelines include:

1. Gathering of five or more people and celebration on public roads prohibited.

2. In-house celebration in residential complex may be held for the residents without organisating any special event.

3. No special DJ, or music nights in pubs, hotels, restaurants, etc, allowed. However, regular business activity is allowed.