Bengaluru imposes Section 144 on New Year's Eve

Karnataka govt issues guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru; imposes Section 144 on December 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 22:35 ist
BS Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka govt has issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. The state government has imposed several restrictions on New Year celebrations in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. One of the main aspects of the guidelines is Section 144 to be imposed for 12 hours on December 31.

The guidelines include:

1. Gathering of five or more people and celebration on public roads prohibited.

2. In-house celebration in residential complex may be held for the residents without organisating any special event.

3. No special DJ, or music nights in pubs, hotels, restaurants, etc, allowed. However, regular business activity is allowed.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
New Year

What's Brewing

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

After Covid-19 vaccine: Sore arm, yes. Regrets, no.

After Covid-19 vaccine: Sore arm, yes. Regrets, no.

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

 