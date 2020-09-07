Karnataka govt notifies new rules for hiring police constables

The state government has notified the revised rules for the recruitment of 36,261 police constables.

According to the Karnataka State Police Including Ministerial Services (Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2020, issued on September 5, in-service candidates are provided 10% reservation and a five-year relaxation. In-service candidates are those recruited to Karnataka State Reserve Police, the City Armed Reserve, Industrial Security Force and other units, having served five years as probationers.

The rules state that 67.5% of all new recruits will be male, 22.5% will be female and the remaining 10% will be meant for in-service candidates. Candidates must have passed PUC or equivalent exam. While 25 years is the age limit for general candidates, it is 27 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

For in-service candidates, the age limit is 31 for general and 33 for SC/ST and OBC candidates.