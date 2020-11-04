Karnataka govt puts BArch rankings on hold after NATA students protest

Govt puts BArch rankings on hold after students protest

NATA candidates say assessment method puts them at a disadvantage

Rashmi Belur
  • Nov 04 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 01:11 ist
For students who took NATA, the score has been given in percentage while for JEE-BArch students, it is in percentile. DH FILE PHOTO

The higher education department has withheld the rank list released for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) course for the current academic year by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). 

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed the officials to reverify the rank list following objections from hundreds of students and their parents against the rank list released by the KEA. Students and parents even staged a protest in front of the KEA office in Malleswaram on Tuesday, demanding a fresh rank list by recalculating the scores. 

Students who completed their II PUC and took NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) to become eligible for admission to the architecture course said the authorities had done “injustice” by adopting different methods for assessing the merit. 

For students who took NATA, the score has been given in percentage while for JEE-BArch students, it is in percentile. The authorities have calculated 50% marks on the percentile. Consequently, the rankings of students who took NATA have gone down, and they are losing out on admissions.  The KEA had announced the rankings for the architecture course on October 30, after a gap of one-and-a-half months. 

