Karnataka govt sanctions 359 works to strengthen SWDs

The BBMP has received approval from the Urban Development Department (UDD) to begin 359 works crucial to stop flooding in 72 vulnerable city areas.

A majority of those works will involve building retaining walls around stormwater drains. They will cover 171 kilometres and is estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore.

The BBMP developed an action plan after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced massive fund allocation to bolster stormwater drains in the 2022-23 budget. The civic body consulted local MLAs to identify works on a priority basis. It submitted the plan to the UDD on June 3.

Out of the 171.49 km of drain network, 47.49 km are primary drains, and 124.11 km are secondary.

Although the government initially announced grants only for primary drains, the BBMP insisted that it should also cover the secondary drains pointing out that flood-hit areas like Kendriya Vihar, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Sai Layout and Mahalakshmi Layout are located next to secondary drains.

The UDD order sets aside Rs 484.88 crore for primary drains and Rs 1,005.12 crore for secondary drains.

The grant will focus the strengthening work in flood-prone areas like HRBR Layout, Veerannapalya, Nayandahalli Junction Near Rachenahalli Lake, LBS Nagar in Yelahanka, Someshwara Layout in Arekere, Anugraha Layout, BEML 5th Stage, Pai Layout, and Vaddarapalya.

The BBMP will roughly spend Rs 8.7 crore per km of remodelling work.