Karnataka govt tables Bill for London-like transport authority in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday tabled a Bill in the Assembly that will create a super authority to plan and regulate urban mobility in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill seeks to establish a London-like body for Bengaluru’s transportation that currently involves “multiciplicy of institutions, departments and independent legislations”.

The BMLTA, at present, is working as an executive committee with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The Bill will give it statutory powers.

According to the Bill, the BMLTA will be chaired by the chief minister and bring all key policy making stakeholders under one roof.

Also Read | BBMP estimates Rs 336 crore rain damage to 396 km of city roads

"...multiple institutions or agendies like BDA, BMTC, BBMP, BMRCL and transport department are responsible for planning, developing, implementing and managing activities relating to urban mobility...causing overlap in responsiblities and functions, which impede the process of planning and implementation of major transportation schemes aimed at streamlining and improving urban mobility," the Bill explains.

The BMLTA, which will have jurisdiction on 1,294 sq km of the Bengaluru metropolitan area, will be tasked with promoting "seamless mobility through sustainable urban transport" and prepare a "Comprehensive Mobility Plan" that will be revised once in five years.

The authority will also finalise policies on parking, non-motorised transport, transit-oriented development, multi-modal integration and freight transport, the Bill says.

The 'Comprehensive Mobility Plan' will cover pedestrians, cycle tracks, road standards, infrastructure and so on.

At least once a year, the BMLTA will prepare a Traffic Management Plan that will cover traffic flow, signal optimisation, corridor- and area-based traffic management plans among other interventions.

Any person who fails to comply with rules, regulations, orders or directions of the BMLTA will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh on first violation and up to Rs 2 lakh for a second or subsequent delinquency. In case of continuing violation, an additional fine of up to Rs 5,000 daily. Government departments and companies, too, will be punished for violations.

The Bill is likely to be considered for passage in the winter session of the legislature later this year.