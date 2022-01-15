Karnataka to organise vaccine camps for school dropouts

Karnataka govt to organise vaccine camps for school dropouts

B C Nagesh said the department will organise the camps at the taluk level

  • Jan 15 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 01:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The state government will organise special camps to vaccinate school dropouts in a few days. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the department will organise the camps at the taluk level to reach out to all eligible children.

"There are over 31.75 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18, of which 17.81 lakh have got their first dose. The vaccination sessions are going well at the schools and colleges," Nagesh said during a visit to a government high school for girls in the city to review the Covid preparedness. 

