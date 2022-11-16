Karnataka govt urged to start aggregator app

Karnataka govt urged to start aggregator app

On Monday, the department had held a meeting with cab aggregator companies, which have gone to court questioning the order to ban auto-rickshaws

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 03:18 ist
Auto-rickshaws line up outside the Yeshwantpur railway station on Tuesday, refusing to give passengers a ride. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Commuters on Tuesday said the Transport Department should start an app-based taxi aggregation service to end the menace of exorbitant pricing by private aggregators.

At the stakeholders’ consultation meeting held by the department, regular auto and taxi passengers complained against the fares fixed by Ola, Uber and Rapido apps, especially during the peak hours.

On Monday, the department had held a meeting with cab aggregator companies, which have gone to court questioning the order to ban auto-rickshaws. 

The department is likely to submit the proceedings of the two meetings in the high court on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak

Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

Kieron Pollard retires from IPL

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options

 