Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on Ejipura EWS quarters’ petitions

The high court adjourned the hearing on petitions concerning the delay in the construction of economically weaker sections (EWS) quarters at Ejipura to January 18.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale expressed dismay at the delay in completion of the project.

The court is currently hearing petitions, including a new petition filed by the association, EWS 1512, regarding the incomplete work on the project by Maverick Holdings Limited.

The petitioners argue that the project proponent Maverick Holdings Limited has failed to complete the project despite various court orders.

During the hearing, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) counsel requested for additional time, explaining that they had recently sent a communication to the state government, seeking advice/guidance on the matter.

The court was informed that this communication was sent on December 20, 2022, and the response from the state government will be presented to the court when it is received.

Earlier, the senior counsel representing the project proponent argued that it would not be feasible to complete only the EWS quarters portion of the project unless the authorities grant permission for commercial development of the relevant area.

The project proponent is required to construct 1,512 EWS quarters on more than seven acres of land.

The bench asked the authorities the reasons for not allowing the project proponent to use the area reserved for commercial operation in terms of the agreement.

At one stage, it hinted at appointing a committee headed either by a retired high court or Supreme Court judge to solve the issue.

The bench adjourned the hearing at the request of the BBMP advocate and stated that no further adjournments will be granted in the matter.

The BBMP chief commissioner, BDA commissioner, and the managing director of Maverick Holdings Ltd, who were present during the hearing, were also instructed to attend the next hearing.